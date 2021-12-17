Middle school kids face trouble after last week’s threats at a JC school

ABC – 17 — Students who were involved in a social media threat against Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Jefferson City have been suspended and are being referred for expulsion and police investigation, the principal said in a letter to parents sent over the weekend.

Principal Shawn Kelsch warned parents of the threats last Friday morning, saying police had increased their presence at the school and identified the students who made the threat

Social media threats against schools resurfaced Thursday this week when a TikTok challenge encouraging students to make threats against their schools drew attention.