16 – years for woman convicted of killing her husband

ABC – 17 — A woman accused of killing her husband in 2017 in Montgomery County was sentenced to 16 years in state prison Monday.

Judge Kevin Crane sentenced Lynlee Renick in a Boone County courtroom to 13 years in prison for second-degree murder and three years for armed criminal action.

The defense sought a 10-year sentence, saying the jury found the murder was not premeditated. The defense had argued at trial that Lynlee Renick’s husband, Ben, had been abusive.

The argument didn’t sway Crane into a lighter sentence — he went with the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Renick to serve the terms consecutively.