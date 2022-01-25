JC Schools and Columbia district being sued by Attorney general

Missouri’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against several dozen school districts across the state for mask mandates, including Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and Jefferson City Public Schools (JCPS). Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed the lawsuits on Friday afternoon, saying mask mandates don’t work and are illegal. He says parents and families should have the power to decide what’s best for their children. CPS has released a statement, which says it will “aggressively defend its decision to do everything possible to keep its scholars and staff safe and its schools open.” CPS also says that public school districts have the inherent ability under state law to implement mitigation strategies to keep schools safe and open during a global pandemic.