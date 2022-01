An 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing another 18-year-old in northeast Columbia pleads not guilty. Shawn Long was arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. He allegedly shot and killed Roberto Lauer at a home on Irma Drive this week. ABC 17 reports Long and Lauer were best friends. Long told police that he pointed the gun at Lauer in a playful manner, and didn’t know it was loaded.