COVID forces school closings, changes

An increase in positive COVID cases and exposure among staff and students has also prompted Jefferson City Public Schools (JCPS) to transition to its yellow protocol this week, which will REQUIRE masks. JCPS also cites the overall increase in Cole County. The changes will take effect on Tuesday, since the district will not hold classes on the MLK holiday. Masks will be required indoors for all staff and students when social distance of three feet cannot be maintained. Under the new policy, school gatherings and assemblies will only be allowed if social distance can be maintained.

Columbia Public Schools has announced that classes will NOT be in session this Friday, as well as next Monday and Tuesday. It’s due to the surge in coronavirus cases in the community.

Helias is closed again tomorrow (TUESDAY) to do a deep cleaning because of virus cases.