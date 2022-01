Is there any chance Missouri’s gasoline tax can be repealed? Senator Mike Moon says the complicated rebate built into the hike allowed lawmakers to pass the increase without a vote of the people …

The hike will continue to rise by 2.5 cents each year until it reaches a final rate of 29.5 cents per gallon in 2025. The total increase is 12.5 cents. There are bills in both the House and Senate seeking to overturn the measure.