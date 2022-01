No love lost between one Missouri senator and Mo-Dot director

One Missouri senator is calling for the Mo-Dot director’s head. Lake St. Louis’ Bob Onder claims Transportation Director Patrick McKenna doesn’t plan to use the increase gasoline tax revenues for road work …

Onder also says lawmakers need to get a handle on the proposed record $47 – billion state budget. He thinks the multi – billion dollar windfall from the federal government should be returned to the taxpayers in the form of a rebate.