Prison time for man who admits to exposing himself at a JCMO park

ABC – 17 — A Jefferson City man has entered a guilty plea to two counts of sexual misconduct involving a child according to the Cole County prosecutor.

Cole County Prosecutor says that Shane Robert Steck, 42, admitted to exposing himself to two juvenile victims in a restroom at Riverside Park in Jefferson City on separate occasions last summer.

Steck was sentenced on each count to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.