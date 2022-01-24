Two die in Osage County crash

ABC – 17 — Two people were killed following a head on collision in Osage County just after 4:00 p.m. on Friday.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened on US 50 after one vehicle attempted to make an improper pass while attempting to pass a tractor trailer.

The vehicle did not see another vehicle approaching in the eastbound lane, resulting in a head on collision.

After impact, the first vehicle was sent off the south side of the road and overturned. The vehicle that was hit, caught fire after being hit and burned completely.

Both drivers, Kale Durr, 22 and Zachary Patchin, 28 were pronounced dead at the scene by the Osage County Coroner.