It’s been a long few days for the Missouri Highway Patrol

17 — The Missouri State Highway Patrol officials have said it has been a busy day for its troopers.

Just after 8:00 p.m. LAST NIGHT WED, Troop F tweeted out that there have been 298 calls for service, 185 stranded motorists, 64 non-injury crashes, two injury crashes and no fatal crashes.

Corporal Kyle Green suggests drivers keep a greater distance between them and other cars and slow down while they drive.