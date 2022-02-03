Listen to KWOS Live
You’re not out of the woods quite yet

HERES YOUR ABC – 17 STORMTRACK FORECAST FROM 104-5 NEWS RADIO 950 – KWOS —

** WINTER STORM WARNING **

TODAY – SNOW THRU MIDDAY – ANOTHER 1 – 3 INCHES — HI 22

      (ON TOP OF ‘2 – 4’ OVERNITE)

TONITE – CLOUDS – LO 8

FRIDAY – SOME CLOUDS – HI 32

SATURDAY – SUNNY – HI 39

17 — School districts across Mid-Missouri are canceling classes with several more inches of snow still expected to fall.

Columbia Public Schools and the Jefferson City School District, the two largest in Mid-Missouri, are closed Thursday.

Some Mid-Missouri schools began announcing Thursday as snow continued to blanket the area.

Other districts closing Thursday include Fulton, Southern Boone, California, Mexico, and many more.

