JCMO home heavily damaged by fire

ABC – 17 — The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Lafayette St. late Friday night.

Upon arrival, the department said crews reported heavy smoke coming from all levels of the home.

Jefferson City Fire Department said there was a man in the house who was able to escape with a dog.

The man was taken to a local hospital by Cole County EMS and treated for smoke inhalation as a precaution.

Due to the extent of the fire, the home became unstable and partially collapsed making extinguishing the blaze more difficult, according to crews.

Jefferson City FD added that cold temperatures and winds made putting out the fire even more difficult.