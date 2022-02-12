One driver arrested after JCMO crash and chase

JCPD — Yesterday afternoon at approximately 2:40 PM, a Jefferson City Traffic Unit officer responded to an injury crash scene in the 700 block of W. Stadium Boulevard. Prior to the officers arrival, one of the drivers left the scene. The driver, Patrick Davis, provided the victim driver his name but left when notified that police had been summoned. The on-scene crash investigation was completed with the victim driver declining medical attention at the scene.

At 3:38 PM, the investigating officer observed a vehicle matching the description provided by the other driver in the W. Stadium round about. A traffic stop was attempted to gather the remaining crash information for the previous incident. The driver failed to yield and a pursuit ensued.

The vehicle traveled through the Wal-Mart parking lot, exiting from Seay Place, through the grass of Mattress Firm onto west bound Missouri Boulevard.

The pursuit continued on Missouri Boulevard turning onto W. Truman Boulevard northbound until the driver stopped in the parking

lot of Convenient Food Mart, 3714 W. Truman Boulevard. The driver exited the vehicle and ran into the business. He was taken into custody inside without further incident. No injuries or property damage resulted from the pursuit.

Davis was transported to the Jefferson City Police Department for questioning. As a result, he is being held at the Cole County Jail awaiting formal charges. Charges are being submitted to the Cole County Prosecutor for Felony Resisting arrest, Felony Driving While Intoxicated and numerous traffic violations.