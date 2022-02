Jefferson City Police Chief Roger Schroeder plans to retire. He’s led the department since 1999.

Schroeder’s resignation will be effective on March 19th but in a letter sent to city officials, Schroeder said he would remain in the position until a replacement is found.

The city posted a link to an application to be his replacement on its Facebook just after five tonight. To be considered applications must be submitted online by March 20th.

It has a posted salary range of $90,000 to $135,000.