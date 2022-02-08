“White powder’ turns up at Missouri Corrections building

A white powder scare at a Jefferson City state government office. A letter containing a white powder showed up at the Department of Corrections office on Plaza Drive Monday morning. 50 – 60 staffers were evacuated from the building. The employee who opened the letter was isolated in an ambulance and monitored. The substance turned out to be acetaminophen .. the main ingredient in Tylenol. Investigators don’t know who sent the letter. Several agencies including Cole County EMS and police and fire departments helped at the scene.