Schools and businesses pull the plug because of the snow

ABC – 17 — Columbia Public Schools, the Southern Boone School District, Helias High School and the Jefferson City School District have canceled classes Wednesday ahead of a storm set to blanket Mid-Missouri with potentially more than a foot of snow.

JC Schools posted a notice on the district website and Southern Boone announced its closing in a news release late Tuesday afternoon.

Many other schools are doing virtual learning.

Lincoln University pre-emptively canceled classes Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Many city and county governments have closed as well.