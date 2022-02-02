Listen to KWOS Live
Much of the US is facing the winter storm

(AP) — A winter storm set to move across the country this week could drop more than a foot of snow in parts of Missouri and Kansas and, more ominously, coat trees and power lines with freezing rain.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for most of Missouri and southern and eastern parts of Kansas starting Tuesday night and running through Thursday. Up to 14 inches (35.56 centimeters) of snow could fall in the Kansas City area and up to 10 inches (25.4 centimeters) around St. Louis, according to the weather service. Southwestern Kansas could see up to 8 inches (20.32 centimeters).

