Someone may have tried to abduct a child in Ashland

Ashland police are investigating a possible attempted kidnapping.

The police department says someone reported an attempted abduction of a child around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Oak and Tandy streets.

The child was not hurt.

Police say officers searched the area and used a drone, but were unable to find anyone.

Police have not released details about what the person looked like.

If you saw anything, please contact Ashland Police.