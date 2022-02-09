Senate filibuster ends after 30 hours of debate

ABC – 17 — The Missouri Senate ended a filibuster early Wednesday morning, after over 30 hours.

State senators started talking around 6 p.m. on Monday about the proposals to redraw Missouri’s eight U.S. Congressional districts.

The map passed out of the Republican-led Missouri House of Representatives has six Republican-leaning districts and two Democratic-leaning districts.

Another proposal that was voted down would leave Missouri with seven Republican and one Democratic-controlled district.

State lawmakers are required to redraw the Congressional districts after each Census to account for population growth or loss in the eight districts.