A Democrat with a familiar name is running for the US Senate

(AP) — Anheuser-Busch beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine is running for U.S. Senate as a Democrat.

The daughter of the late chairman of the Anheuser-Busch Companies officially filed her candidacy for retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat Monday.

Candidates Tim Shepard and former state Sen. Scott Sifton dropped out of the Democratic primary and endorsed Busch Valentine.