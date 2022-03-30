Celebrating Mom & Pop Business: Mid-Mo Telecom and Security

Small business owners create economic growth and provide almost 70% of all new jobs in the country. That’s why every year, on March 29th, we acknowledge the more than 27 million small businesses in this country by celebrating National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day. All this week, KWOS is celebrating these businesses in our community. Today we celebrate Mid-MO Telecom and Security.

Sheila and her husband Nick started working in the industry right out of high school in 1994 for Capital City Telecom. Nick worked hard over the years and his boss Gary Normick taught him a lot. Capital City Telecom was also a small family-owned business, and where Sheila learned that being a small business owner was more than just being a boss.

“We were always treated like family. Sometimes when you work for small family business you sacrifice the benefits of a big corporate job for being part of something bigger, a work family.”

Nick continued with the company for the next 21 years. In 2015 the business was sold. A year later when he was told the business was being sold again, but many aspects of the telecom and security would not be continued, they knew they had to do something.

“Our clients had relied on these companies for over 20 years, and we wanted to continue to offer the same peace of mind that the community had grown to know over the years.”

In Jan 2016, Nick and Sheila formed Mid-Mo Telecom and Security. They were able to continue to serve all their existing customers, and grow their company in a way they thought would have never been possible or expected in the beginning. They took Nick’s knowledge of the industry, and Sheila’s passion for small business, and ran with it.

“I can honestly say we have the best staff. Our techs and office staff are family and without them we wouldn’t be where we are today. We strive to treat all our customers like friends and family. There protection is our business. Our business is keeping theirs secure and connected.”

From telephone systems to access control, cabling and alarm systems, and camera, Mid-MO Telecom and Security is part of the small business owner group that makes Jeff City a great place to live and work.

Please join us in celebrating Mid MO Telecom and Security today, and more Mom and Pop businesses all this week.