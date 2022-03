The latest allegations about Eric Greitens not-withstanding, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft still has issues with an executive order from the former Governor that dates back to Greiten’s second day in office back in 2017 …

At the time, Greitens staff claimed they didn’t forge Ashcroft’s signature but had used a PDF image of both men’s signatures when the executive order was revised. This week, Greitens ex-wife filed documents accusing him of abusing both her and their two young sons.