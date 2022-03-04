Cole deputies make big meth bust

17 – Cole County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man for drug trafficking Wednesday evening after a traffic stop.

According to a release, the Cole County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Mustang Drug Task Force, pulled over a suspect at the Wal Mart Supercenter on East McCarty.

With the help of Cole County K9, Bane, deputies seized a half-pound of meth hidden inside the dash.

Officials report the suspect was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Cole County Jail. He was booked for Trafficking 1st Degree with no bond and is awaiting formal charges from the Cole County Prosecutor.