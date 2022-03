The next stop for the controversy surrounding a taken – down Jefferson City Civil War marker may be a Cole County courtroom. Former Councilman Edie Vogel says she will sue Mayor Carrie Tergin over the removal of replica pavers echoing the General Sterling Price marker from the Bicentennial Bridge …

Tergin ordered the Vogel’s pavers removed from the site after she said she’d received complaints. The city refunded Vogel’s $2000 and turned the pavers over to her.