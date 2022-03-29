Guilty verdict in JCMO murder

ABC – 17 — A Cole County jury has convicted a man of second-degree murder, assault and other charges in connection with the shooting death of 33-year-old corrections officer Justin Kammerich.

The jury began deliberation last week in the trial of Jahuan Whirley and convicted him Monday on eight felony counts including second-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree attempted robbery and armed criminal action.

Monday afternoon, the sentencing phase of the trial began with the state asking the jury for life behind bars.

He’s accused of robbing and shooting Kammerich and 20-year-old Alex Myers during a robbery on West Atchison Street in Jefferson City in December 2018. Kammerich was killed and Myers survived after being shot three times.