Trucker involved in fatal I – 70 crash is arraigned

A trucker who’s been indicted for manslaughter for the December I-70 crash that killed a Boone County Fire assistant chief was arraigned (Monday) afternoon. 64-year-old Kevin Brunson, who’s been indicted on one count of involuntary manslaughter, was booked into the Boone County jail on Friday. He pleaded not guilty. Missouri state troopers say an ambulance and Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief Bryant Gladney’s vehicles had their emergency lights activated on December 22, when they were struck by Brunson’s tractor trailer. The Patrol’s crash report says the truck driver failed to slow. A Boone County judge has set Brunson’s bond at 250-thousand dollars. The court has also banned Brunson from operating any commercial motor vehicle.