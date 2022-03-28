Celebrating Mom & Pop Business: Beautiful Home Interiors

Small business owners create economic growth and provide almost 70% of all new jobs in the country. That’s why every year, on March 29th, we acknowledge the more than 27 million small businesses in this country by celebrating National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day. All this week, KWOS is celebrating these businesses in our community. Today we celebrate Beautiful Home Interiors.

Beautiful Home Interiors owner Darrell Reinsch grew up in corporate America in the 80s and the 90s. After growing up in a small business, Darrell’s dad and mom owned Reinsch TV, a business they actually started. With his experiences there, he knew corporate America wasn’t for him.

“I had to find something so I could basically live like my mom and dad did.”

He found a business for sale in the newspaper, and it was Beautiful Home Interiors. So the paperwork was filed and it all happened. 29 years later, he’s still going strong.

“I’ve had to learn a lot along the way. I’ve spent a tremendous amount of time in the community, coaching my kids, sponsoring games. That’s what small business is. Yes we do floor coverings and cabinets. My employees became my family. And now its really kind of fun that my son is here and taking over.”

Enter Tanner Reinsch. Tanner was about 10 when his dad bought Beautiful Home Interiors. He noticed immediately that Dad was around more. He didn’t have to travel with work, he was at baseball games, and he had the flexibility to do things he needed to do and wanted to do.

“When I went to work with dad for a ‘bring your son to work’ day, I decided that I loved it.”

Tanner’s favorite part about the job is getting to do different things every day, and going to different places. He remarks “a job site is a great place to grow up.”

Please join us in celebrating Beautiful Home Interiors today, and more Mom and Pop businesses all this week.