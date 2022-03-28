JCMO murder trial moves into week 2

A Cole County jury will continue deliberations in a Jefferson City murder trial this (Monday) morning. The jury heard closing arguments in Jahuan Whirley’s trial on Friday and deliberated for about FIVE hours, before adjourning. Whirley is charged with first degree murder for the 2018 robbery and killing of 33-year-old Justin Kammerich near Atchison and Broadway. Another robbery victim was shot three times, but survived. Kammerich, a Blair Oaks graduate, worked as a corrections officer for the Missouri Department of Corrections.