17 — The National Weather Service, State Emergency Management Agency and local emergency managers encourage Missourians to learn more about severe weather and how to protect themselves during Missouri Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

The sirens will sound at 10am today as part of the statewide tornado drill. KWOS will air a special alert message.

This comes after the same system that went through Missouri this weekend killed seven people including two children near Des Moines, Iowa.