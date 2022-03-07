Prison sentence in JCMO attempted robbery

17 — A judge sentenced a Jefferson City man this week to eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery.

Tarique Shelton pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree robbery after prosecutors reduced the charge from first-degree robbery. He was arrested in January 2020 after he was accused of being one of four people who robbed a person in the 100 block of Ventura Avenue.

Shelton’s probable cause statement alleges that the robbers held a knife to the victim’s throat and had a gun pointed at the person. Court documents say the robbers stole a gun, money and electronics from the residence.