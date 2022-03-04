Listen to KWOS Live
Parson calls for stiffer Russian sanctions

 (AP) — Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday called for more severe sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Parson told reporters that sanctions should be “much more severe” and encouraged any action to “cutoff the Russian influence and hurt them financially.”

Missouri’s public worker retirement plan had about $1.6 million worth of investments in Russia as of Wednesday morning, according to the Missouri State Employees’ Retirement System. Board members voted Thursday to divest completely as soon as possible.

