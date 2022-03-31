Tornadoes hit near St. Joseph this week

(AP) — Residents in northwestern Missouri were cleaning up Wednesday after a tornado hit parts of St. Joseph as a line of strong storms moved through the region.

A survey team with the National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado hit the eastern side of the city Tuesday night, bringing winds up to 90 mph and staying on the ground for about a third of a mile.

The twister littered the area with downed trees and limbs and left at least two homes with significant damage, including one home that saw its roof torn off and another that saw a back wall sheared away. There were no reports of injuries.