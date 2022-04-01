Admitted JCMO teen killer draws prison time

A teen who pleaded guilty in a murder case in Jefferson City is sentenced to 15 years in prison.

19 year old Devin Schrimpf was sentenced to 10 years in prison for first-degree involuntary manslaughter and 5 years in prison for armed criminal action.

The sentences were made to run consecutive, and Schrimpf was given credit for time already served, according to online court records.

A witness told police Schrimpf had called the home multiple times before the killing and said he would “shoot the place up,” court documents said.

He was the second teen charged in the killing of Marquise Conley on Rolling Hills Road in October of 2019.