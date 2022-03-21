Trucker indicted in Boone County fatal crash

ABC – 17 — A Kansas City truck driver was indicted Friday on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a Boone County firefighter.

A Boone County grand jury entered the indictment against Kevin Brunson for his role in the death of Bryant Gladney, an official with the Boone County Fire Protection District. Gladney was killed when Brunson’s tractor-trailer slammed into his service SUV on Dec. 22 as Gladney was working at the scene of a previous crash.

A crash report ABC 17 News obtained last month indicates Brunson broke rules about length of driving time when the crash happened.