Will Lt. Governor have to use his tie-breaker vote in the State Senate?

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe is ready for the Republican in—fighting to end in the Missouri Senate. Kehoe, who serves as the Senate’s ex- officio president, hopes the GOP lawmakers can come to terms over the congressional redistricting maps …

Kehoe is confident the House and Senate can come up with workable district maps by the end of session. But he acknowledges the issue could still end up being decided by the courts.