Cole County will build a new ambulance base just blocks from the Capitol

A 2 – million dollar grant will help build a new ambulance base in downtown Jefferson City. Cole County EMS Chief Eric Hoy says they will now be able to station ambulances and administrative staff across the street from the Cole County Jail …

The new nearly $4 – million dollar state will be built at the corner of McCarty and Adams streets. One ambulance is currently based in the jail.