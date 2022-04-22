Dead man in Fulton killing was a convicted murderer

Fulton Police have confirmed that the suspect killed after Monday night’s home invasion was a convicted killer on parole from prison.

Police believe 45-year-old Willie Thompkins was shot during the home invasion but fled the scene and hid under a utility trailer, before dying. Detectives believe Thompkins was wounded in the shooting, and survived for a time by using a tourniquet.

Police Chief Bill Ladwig tells KWOS that Thompkins was also on parole for robbery and armed criminal action.

Online records from the Missouri Department of Corrections (DOC) show Thompkins was on parole for second degree murder. DOC spokeswoman Karen Pojmann tells KWOS that the murder happened in September 1993. Thompkins entered prison in March 1995, and was paroled on July 26, 2021.

Chief Ladwig identifies the victim killed as 58-year-old Mark Lee of Fulton. Lee suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at a Columbia hospital.