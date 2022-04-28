Listen to KWOS Live
Eric Greitens defends his latest court request

Eric Greitens says the phone records will prove that allegations of child and spousal abuse filed by his ex – wife against him are nonsense. The former Governor and US Senate candidate’s lawyers are asking for phone records from Sheena Greitens, her sister and a former campaign aide …   

Both sides were in a Boone County courtroom this week. Greitens still points a finger at political activist Karl Rove as being one of the players who are working to derail his Senate campaign. Judge Leslie Schneider could rule by the end of the week. 

Greitens was on the KWOS Morning Show.

 

