Attorneys for Eric Greitens are in a Boone County courtroom (today – tues), seeking phone records in the former Governor’s child custody case. Greitens ex – wife Sheena Greitens claims he physically abused her and her two sons. His legal team wants phone records from several people, including Greitens’ former sister in law and his former aide. It’s the lawyers’ contention that the accusations are designed to derail his U-S Senate campaign.