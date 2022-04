Exoneration for a former Jefferson City Councilman. Edie Vogel sued Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin after the Mayor ordered city staff to remove two pavers that Vogel paid for. They marked a Civil War battle that never happened …

Tergin removed the pavers from the new Bicentennial Bridge, saying she received complaints about their content. But a federal judge ruled in Vogel’s favor. Vogel didn’t seek any monetary damages but the city will have to pay her legal fees.