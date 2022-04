You’ll soon have the opportunity to have medical procedures that used to require a hospital stay done on an outpatient basis. JCMG President Dr. Jeff Patrick says their new Surgery Center opens next week …

Everything from colonoscopys to many orthopedic and women’s procedures will be done at the facility on Edgewood. Patrick says Jefferson City Medical Group plans to hire as many as five more surgeons to staff the center.

A public open house is set for Wednesday May 4th at 4:30,