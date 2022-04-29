Man accused in ear – biting attack still on the run

Court documents filed by Miller County authorities don’t mince words when describing the Lake Ozark man charged with biting a man’s ear off. The Miller County sheriff department’s probable cause statement say Ryan Pierce’s family and neighbors could be killed if he’s not captured. The court document describes Pierce as “an extreme danger to the public, his children and wife.” Sunday’s incident happened when Pierce forced his way into his wife’s home, even though there’s an emergency ex parte order against him. Pierce allegedly bit a man’s ear completely off, then gouged his eyes causing his left eye to be completely swollen shut. Anyone with information on Pierce’s whereabouts should contact Miller County authorities immediately.