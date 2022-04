Juveniles accused in shots – fired out in Cole County

Four juveniles are arrested after allegedly firing shots from a car.

A witness told officers he saw someone in the car fire shots. The red car then drove off from the Meadowbrook Drive area Wednesday afternoon.

Officers pulled the car over at Highway – 50 and 179. Two guns were found in the car, one turned out to be stolen.

All four were taken to the Juvenile Attention Center.