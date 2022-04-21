Victim and shooter named in Fulton killing

Fulton police have identified a victim and suspect in a deadly home invasion. Officers say 58-year old Mark Lee was found dead in a home on West Ninth Street Monday night. He and another victim were shot during the incident, and a woman in the home was assaulted. Another body was found a short distance away from the scene (tue) morning. Investigators say that was 45-year old Willie Thompkins, who is the alleged suspect. Police say they believe he was hiding after running away from the scene with a gunshot wound.