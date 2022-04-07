Linn daycare investigated on charges of drugging kids

Abc – 17 — The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), Office of Childhood (OOC), has suspended the child care license of a Linn daycare because the staff administered unknown medications to children to calm them at naptime.

DESE investigated a complaint on March 24 that staff at Busy Bee Learning Academy, in Linn, and owner Tonya Newbound was giving children gummies and powdered milk at naptime.

Investigators say Newbound told them the gummies are herbal supplements to help kids sleep.

The Osage County Sheriff’s office is also investigating.