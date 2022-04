Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe has officially announced his candidacy to be the next governor of Missouri Tuesday afternoon at a Firefighters Day event at the Capitol.

Kehoe is the only announced candidate for the position.

In Nov. 2020 Kehoe was elected as Missouri’s 48th Lieutenant Governor after being appointed to the position in 2018 after then Gov. Eric Greitens resigned and Lt. Gov. Parson took over.