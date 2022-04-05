Lots of issues, races in Cole County

Council races, school board seats, education issues and a sewer bond question are on your Cole County ballot. Jack Deeken and Jacob Robinett are running in Jefferson City’s First Ward city council race. Third Ward incumbent Erin Wiseman faces a challenge from former Councilman Bob Scrivner. Jefferson City voters will also decide a sewer bond issue.

There are school board seats up for grabs in districts in Jefferson City, Wardsville and in Eugene. Eugene voters will also see a $2 and a half – million proposition for ongoing work on district facilities.

Holts Summit Mayor Landon Oxley faces a challenge from Colton McGowen.