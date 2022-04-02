Students sent home after Friday lockdown at Helias Catholic

The Helias Catholic High School was placed on lockdown just before 12:30 p.m. on Friday after administrators addressed a threat made within the school building.

Officials say Jefferson City police were then notified and administrators took steps to protect the safety of students, faculty and staff.

Administrators used the lockdown to allow for law enforcement response and a controlled dismissal of students. Students without transportation were dismissed at about 1:45 p.m.

School administrators and Jefferson City police aren’t saying what caused the lockdown.