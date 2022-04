Roll up your sleeves and help out JCMO this weekend

Around 400 volunteers in red T-shirts will be scattered around Jefferson City Sunday to help out with all kinds of tasks.

Janet Wear-Enloe is a Co-Chair with Mission JC.

She tells KWOS volunteers are still needed and families can work together on cleaning up highways and streams, painting, planting and in other areas.

You can find out more at missionjc.org.