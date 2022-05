Attorney General Eric Schmitt has teamed with his counterpart in Arkansas to sue the President and his administration, claiming they’re working with social media giants to censor your free speech …

Their suit alleges that Facebook, Twitter, You Tube and others then delete those posts. The Department of Homeland Security also announced the creation of a “Disinformation Governance Board” to combat “disinformation” and “misinformation.” The suit singles that panel out as well.